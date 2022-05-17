WATCH | Innocent Sadiki gets baptised in the Jordan River

Innocent is a preacher and opened up to Sowetan about her spiritual journey last year.

“It’s hard being a young preacher because people never want to listen to you. It’s all about experience. People will rather have a sinner who is old with a potbelly speak the gospel than have a young, pretty girl who presumably knows nothing about life.

“I have been a pastor’s wife for seven years and people still look down at me. There is also that aspect that I’m throwing away my life. There are so many challenges but you have to know God called you for a certain audience and those that have an ear for your ministry, they will listen.” she said.