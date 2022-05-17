WATCH | Innocent Sadiki gets baptised in the Jordan River
Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki was recently baptised in Israel.
Innocent shared images on her social media timeline from her trip to Israel with her husband, Phindulo Sadiki, revealing she was baptised in the Jordan River.
"Getting baptised where my Saviour Jesus Christ was baptised by John," she said of the experience.
From Nazareth to Jericho, camel riding and baptism, Innocent's trip looked unforgettable.
Here's a peek at her time in the area:
Innocent is a preacher and opened up to Sowetan about her spiritual journey last year.
“It’s hard being a young preacher because people never want to listen to you. It’s all about experience. People will rather have a sinner who is old with a potbelly speak the gospel than have a young, pretty girl who presumably knows nothing about life.
“I have been a pastor’s wife for seven years and people still look down at me. There is also that aspect that I’m throwing away my life. There are so many challenges but you have to know God called you for a certain audience and those that have an ear for your ministry, they will listen.” she said.
