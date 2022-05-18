Deborah Fraser to be honoured at memorial service this Thursday

The life of the late veteran musician Deborah Fraser will be remembered at a memorial service on Thursday.

Family spokesperson Nontando Mafisa told TshisaLIVE the service will be held at the House of Treasures Ministries Rispark, Johannesburg South at 1pm.

Deborah passed away on Sunday afternoon after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, friend and gospel musician Dr Deborah Fraser following a short illness. She passed today after midday in the presence of her family and friends,” read the statement.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Luyanda Ramatswi, a gospel singer and Deborah's mentee, said the legend was like a mother to him and was always a phone call away.

“Mme Deborah loved jokes. Wherever she was, she was always happy. She was a very good and a very straightforward person. If she didn't like it she would say it straight away,” he said

Deborah began her music career in the 1980s as a back-up singer and later released her own album titled Abanye Bayombona.

She had an illustrious career with multiple albums under her belt. She won the SABC Crown Gospel Music award in the Best Female Artist category, among other awards.

Veteran musician Rebecca Malope said her heart is with Deborah's children as they mourn the death of their mother

“I can imagine the children. Shame, I wish they can fix their eyes on the Lord. We can say what we say but God is the only shoulder to cry on for them. Then they can stand up and be strong because I'm sure their mother wants them to be strong and move on with life. It's not going to be easy, but in time they will be fine.”