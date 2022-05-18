Inside Tamia Mpisane's welcome home with baby Miaandy

Tamia Mpisane received a warm welcome on her arrival home with her and Andile's daughter.

Tamia took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a glimpse of the arrival and her daughter's nursery room.

“Today [Tuesday] has been so special and one of the most memorable days of my life. We finally got to take our beautiful baby girl home. She’s only two days old and I’m madly in love with her. I can’t believe she’s mine and I thank God for trusting me with her.

“Andile, 22 hours of labour and you never left my side. I’m so grateful for your love and support. We did it, babe!” she wrote.

Tamia thanked others who had shown her support throughout her maternity journey.

“I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the support and well wishes, most of all thank you so so much to my family for such an amazing homecoming. Baby Miaandy is so blessed”