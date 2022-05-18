Inside Tamia Mpisane's welcome home with baby Miaandy
Tamia Mpisane received a warm welcome on her arrival home with her and Andile's daughter.
Tamia took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a glimpse of the arrival and her daughter's nursery room.
“Today [Tuesday] has been so special and one of the most memorable days of my life. We finally got to take our beautiful baby girl home. She’s only two days old and I’m madly in love with her. I can’t believe she’s mine and I thank God for trusting me with her.
“Andile, 22 hours of labour and you never left my side. I’m so grateful for your love and support. We did it, babe!” she wrote.
Tamia thanked others who had shown her support throughout her maternity journey.
“I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the support and well wishes, most of all thank you so so much to my family for such an amazing homecoming. Baby Miaandy is so blessed”
Proud grandmother, reality TV star and businesswomen Shauwn Mkhize penned a special message welcoming her granddaughter.
“Welcome home, Baby Royal AM. You are loved beyond measure and we are all excited to watch you grow. You have extended our family and our hearts are full. Thank you for being our ray of sunshine and beacon of hope. We love you and we will always stand by your side.” she wrote.
Tamia has been married to Andile for only a few months. Last year, Andile posted images from their engagement and penned an open letter to his wife.
“I feel blessed to have found an amazing woman that shares the same goals as me. I’m looking forward to a fruitful future with my wife and family. I’m thankful to God for bringing her into my life. To Tamia, I love you Mkami aka Mrs AM. I choose you and there is no turning back. We are in this together!” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.