'It’s a physical manifestation of my dreams’ — Zola Nombona launches shapewear range
After countless hours of preparation, hard work and perseverance, actress Zola Nombona has finally dropped her new shapewear range, LXVE.
The star gave fans a glimpse of the range this week and thanked God for making her dream a reality.
"Ndinyembezana looking at this picture as it means so much to me. It’s a physical manifestation of my dreams, hard work, falling, getting up, fighting and perseverance. This is love. Today I am happy. I can finally introduce you guys to this dream I have worked so hard to make a reality."
She explained that LXVE is a "movement that celebrates bodies in all shapes and sizes while prioritising good quality, great functionality and comfort".
Zola's bae, actor and producer Thomas Gumede, took to Twitter to gush about her success.
"You’ve worked so hard on this. I’m very proud of you. I would wear this shapewear just to feel the material on my body," he wrote
You’ve worked so hard on this! I’m very proud of you🙏🏾❤️ look I would wear this shape wear just to feel the material on my body😅 https://t.co/915b2tToeu— Thomas Gumede (@ThomasGumede) May 17, 2022
Radio DJ and actress Thando Thabethe is another celeb with a underwear and shapewear range which caters for women of all shapes and sizes.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE when she launched Thabootys Underwear & Shapewear in 2017, Thando said she was inspired to create a range of sexy underwear after struggling to find anything to give her body "the right shape".
"I struggled to find any proper shape-fitting underwear locally and was having to import. Sure, you can find some but they often look like granny panties and I wanted something a little more sexy. The idea really comes from my own personal experience," she said.
