×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'It’s a physical manifestation of my dreams’ — Zola Nombona launches shapewear range

18 May 2022 - 07:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actress Zola Nombona said the shapewear range has been a dream she has worked hard to make reality.
Actress Zola Nombona said the shapewear range has been a dream she has worked hard to make reality.
Image: Instagram/Zola Nombona

After countless hours of preparation, hard work and perseverance, actress Zola Nombona has finally dropped her new shapewear range, LXVE.

The star gave fans a glimpse of the range this week and thanked God for making her dream a reality.

"Ndinyembezana looking at this picture as it means so much to me. It’s a physical manifestation of my dreams, hard work, falling, getting up, fighting and perseverance. This is love. Today I am happy. I can finally introduce you guys to this dream I have worked so hard to make a reality."

She explained that LXVE is a "movement that celebrates bodies in all shapes and sizes while prioritising good quality, great functionality and comfort".

Zola's bae, actor and producer Thomas Gumede, took to Twitter to gush about her success.

"You’ve worked so hard on this. I’m very proud of you. I would wear this shapewear just to feel the material on my body,"  he wrote

Radio DJ and actress Thando Thabethe is another celeb with a underwear and shapewear range which caters for women of all shapes and sizes.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE when she launched Thabootys Underwear & Shapewear in 2017, Thando said she was inspired to create a range of sexy underwear after struggling to find anything to give her body "the right shape".

"I struggled to find any proper shape-fitting underwear locally and was having to import. Sure, you can find some but they often look like granny panties and I wanted something a little more sexy. The idea really comes from my own personal experience," she said.

READ MORE:

Zola Nombona on respecting the arts: ‘I’m authentic in whatever I do’

Actress Zola Nombona speaks about her career success and future ventures.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Aww cute! Thomas Gumede pens sweet birthday note to Zola Nombona

"You are a blessing to everyone who has the pleasure of knowing you," Thomas wrote in his sweet b-day dedication.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Thando Thabethe on securing the bag: I won't be slowing down for anyone

The way Thabooty's confidence is set up, nothing and no one can stop her go!
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

SNAPS! Thando Thabooty is FIRE in her underwear range

Body confidence on fleek.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Somizi spills the tea on fallout with Unathi Nkayi: ‘I never want to speak to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dumi Mkokstad's wife Ziphozenkosi buys him a GTI for his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Tweeps unimpressed with LaConco renting a house to film for #RHOD TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu and her bae living it up on their vacay TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Rachel Kolisi’s hilarious reaction to claims she and Siya own a fleet ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August