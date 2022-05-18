‘You have no clue what you’re doing’ — Bonang lashes out at Nathi Mthethwa over R22m flag

Bonang Matheba has joined the chorus of outrage over the department of sports, arts and culture’s plan to build a R22m 100m-high “monumental” flag.

Last week the department said government had budgeted R17m for the installation of the flag and another R5m for geotechnical studies. It said the flag would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa justified the project and its cost on eNCA this week, saying it could be seen from afar and would be lit at night.

“The education has to continue, both day and night,” he said.

He said the project will help the construction and steel industry.

“The value will outlive us,” he said.

Bonang was not impressed and called on Mthethwa to be given the axe.

“Fire this man. Please.” Bonang said of the minister.

“You have no clue what you're doing. Go away.”