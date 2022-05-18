×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘You have no clue what you’re doing’ — Bonang lashes out at Nathi Mthethwa over R22m flag

18 May 2022 - 09:30 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Bonang Matheba is unimpressed with minister Nathi Mthethwa's defence of the "monumental flag".
Media personality Bonang Matheba is unimpressed with minister Nathi Mthethwa's defence of the "monumental flag".
Image: Instagram/The BForce

Bonang Matheba has joined the chorus of outrage over the department of sports, arts and culture’s plan to build a R22m 100m-high “monumental” flag.

Last week the department said government had budgeted R17m for the installation of the flag and another R5m for geotechnical studies. It said the flag would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa justified the project and its cost on eNCA this week, saying it could be seen from afar and would be lit at night.

“The education has to continue, both day and night,” he said. 

He said the project will help the construction and steel industry.

“The value will outlive us,” he said.

Bonang was not impressed and called on Mthethwa to be given the axe.

“Fire this man. Please.” Bonang said of the minister.

“You have no clue what you're doing. Go away.”

TV personality Penny Lebyane offered a different view, questioning the backlash.

“Obviously Nathi Mthethwa is not liked by a whole industry that hates itself so nothing new there for me. But l have a question. How did they build your favourites: The Eiffel Tower in Paris, Statue Of Liberty in New York, Christ The Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro? Why do you like them?

I have not studied the feasibility document on the flag to cost R22m so I'm limited there but it doesn't sound like a lot of money for something that will outlive me.  she said,

At the recent memorial service for late actor Siyabonga Zubane at the Joburg Theatre, Connie Chiume appealed to the department of arts and culture to intervene because many lives in the entertainment industry were lost due to mental health issues.

“Can you please intervene together with broadcasters. Even in the music industry, why are we losing our youth like this?” she said.

Actress Pearl Thusi added to the voices who have called for the department to assist struggling artists.

“Dear Minister Nathi Mthethwa, I say this in the sincerest way: Artists are struggling. Can you assist with actual support or money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences?” Pearl wrote.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Dr Sipho Sithole pens letter supporting Nathi Mthethwa's efforts in the arts

Dr Sipho Sithole has written an open letter supporting Nathi Mthethwa.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Fana Mokoena takes aim at Nathi Mthethwa for ‘causing’ artists stress

"Nathi Mthethwa must be held responsible for the stress he’s causing artists who rely on events for their livelihoods," said Fana Mokoena.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘I don’t only go to celebrations and funerals’: Nathi Mthethwa hits back at criticism

“We have what we call seasons programmes that take South African artists all over the world. The fact that people don't acknowledge that when it ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nathi Mthethwa: Natasha Thahane made her request for funding to me

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has revealed actress Natasha Thahane’s request for funds to study in the US was made directly to him.
Politics
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Somizi spills the tea on fallout with Unathi Nkayi: ‘I never want to speak to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dumi Mkokstad's wife Ziphozenkosi buys him a GTI for his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Tweeps unimpressed with LaConco renting a house to film for #RHOD TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu and her bae living it up on their vacay TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Rachel Kolisi’s hilarious reaction to claims she and Siya own a fleet ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August