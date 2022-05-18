‘You have no clue what you’re doing’ — Bonang lashes out at Nathi Mthethwa over R22m flag
Bonang Matheba has joined the chorus of outrage over the department of sports, arts and culture’s plan to build a R22m 100m-high “monumental” flag.
Last week the department said government had budgeted R17m for the installation of the flag and another R5m for geotechnical studies. It said the flag would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.
Minister Nathi Mthethwa justified the project and its cost on eNCA this week, saying it could be seen from afar and would be lit at night.
“The education has to continue, both day and night,” he said.
He said the project will help the construction and steel industry.
“The value will outlive us,” he said.
Bonang was not impressed and called on Mthethwa to be given the axe.
“Fire this man. Please.” Bonang said of the minister.
“You have no clue what you're doing. Go away.”
You have no clue what you’re doing. Go away! @NathiMthethwaSA— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022
TV personality Penny Lebyane offered a different view, questioning the backlash.
“Obviously Nathi Mthethwa is not liked by a whole industry that hates itself so nothing new there for me. But l have a question. How did they build your favourites: The Eiffel Tower in Paris, Statue Of Liberty in New York, Christ The Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro? Why do you like them?
“I have not studied the feasibility document on the flag to cost R22m so I'm limited there but it doesn't sound like a lot of money for something that will outlive me. she said,
The same Ernegy on hating #NathiMthetwa by “people” claiming to care about South African Creative industry collectively must show in their commitment at the smallest personal level to be the change they wanna see. Not when u are affected personally or it’s your friends. 🤮🚮— PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) May 18, 2022
At the recent memorial service for late actor Siyabonga Zubane at the Joburg Theatre, Connie Chiume appealed to the department of arts and culture to intervene because many lives in the entertainment industry were lost due to mental health issues.
“Can you please intervene together with broadcasters. Even in the music industry, why are we losing our youth like this?” she said.
Actress Pearl Thusi added to the voices who have called for the department to assist struggling artists.
“Dear Minister Nathi Mthethwa, I say this in the sincerest way: Artists are struggling. Can you assist with actual support or money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences?” Pearl wrote.
Dear Minister @NathiMthethwaSA , I say this in the sincerely way… 🥺 artists are struggling… can you assist with actual support/ money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences. 🥺— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) July 19, 2021
