'I miss you incredibly' — Nhlanhla Nciza remembers her late daughter

Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Nciza has penned a heartfelt birthday message to her late daughter on her birthday.

Nhlanhla's daughter, Zinathi was killed in a car accident in 2009.

The singer took to Instagram this week on what would have been Zinathi's 18th birthday, speaking of the love she will forever have for her daughter.

“I could write verses upon verses talking about my eternal love for you, Zinathi, and how I miss you incredibly. But even then it could never be enough to fill the void I feel in my heart. Happy Heavenly 18th Birthday, MaRhadebe. Mommy will forever love you.” she wrote.