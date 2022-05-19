IN PICTURES | Stars spotted at the Basadi in Music Awards luncheon
19 May 2022 - 14:00
Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) CEO Hloni Modise hosted a luncheon to celebrate the excellence of women in the music industry from singers, composers, producers, performers and other fields.
This year's awards, which were launched at a star-studded event on March 8 at the Joburg Theatre, close nominations on Thursday.
The awards will take place in August, coinciding with Women’s Month.
Some of the legends who attended the luncheon were Abigail Kubeka, Vicky Simpson, Mercy Pakela, members of Platform One, Linah Ebony Ngcobo, Gloria Bosman and Ndebele singer Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane.
Take a look at some of the celebs we spotted at the luncheon:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.