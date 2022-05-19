IN PICTURES | Stars spotted at the Basadi in Music Awards luncheon

Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) CEO Hloni Modise hosted a luncheon to celebrate the excellence of women in the music industry from singers, composers, producers, performers and other fields.

This year's awards, which were launched at a star-studded event on March 8 at the Joburg Theatre, close nominations on Thursday.

The awards will take place in August, coinciding with Women’s Month.

Some of the legends who attended the luncheon were Abigail Kubeka, Vicky Simpson, Mercy Pakela, members of Platform One, Linah Ebony Ngcobo, Gloria Bosman and Ndebele singer Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane.

