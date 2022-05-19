×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES | Stars spotted at the Basadi in Music Awards luncheon

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
19 May 2022 - 14:00
Legendary singer Mercy Pakela from the 1980's hit "Ayatshisa Amateki" at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Legendary singer Mercy Pakela from the 1980's hit "Ayatshisa Amateki" at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI

Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) CEO Hloni Modise hosted a luncheon to celebrate the excellence of women in the music industry from singers, composers, producers, performers and other fields.

This year's awards, which were launched at a star-studded event on March 8 at the Joburg Theatre, close nominations on Thursday.

The awards will take place in August, coinciding with Women’s Month.

Some of the legends who attended the luncheon were Abigail Kubeka, Vicky Simpson, Mercy Pakela, members of Platform One, Linah Ebony Ngcobo, Gloria Bosman and Ndebele singer Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane.

Take a look at some of the celebs we spotted at the luncheon:

Gloria Bosman at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Gloria Bosman at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Legendary singer Vicky Simpson poses for pictures at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Legendary singer Vicky Simpson poses for pictures at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Gospel Crown Award founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule and Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Nciza look at legendary singer Mercy Pakela from the 1980's hit "Ayatshisa Amateki" as she poses for pictures during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Gospel Crown Award founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule and Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Nciza look at legendary singer Mercy Pakela from the 1980's hit "Ayatshisa Amateki" as she poses for pictures during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Ndebele musician Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane takes a breather at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon,
Ndebele musician Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane takes a breather at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon,
Image: MASI LOSI
Legendary singer Abigail Kubeka receives a framed sketch from the CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards Hloni Modise and Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Legendary singer Abigail Kubeka receives a framed sketch from the CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards Hloni Modise and Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Johaneesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Johaneesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Ndebele musician Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Ndebele musician Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane at the Garden Venue during the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Radio personality Penny Lebyane poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Radio personality Penny Lebyane poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Musician Boohle poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Musician Boohle poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards Hloni Modise at the Garden Venue before the start of the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards Hloni Modise at the Garden Venue before the start of the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Kaya FM midday host Andy Maqondwana poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Kaya FM midday host Andy Maqondwana poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the inaugural Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards Hloni Modise arrives at the Garden Venue for the Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards Hloni Modise arrives at the Garden Venue for the Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Musician Holy Rey poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Musician Holy Rey poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI
Musician Holy Rey poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Musician Holy Rey poses for pictures at the Garden Venue for the Basadi In Music Awards CEO's Legends Luncheon.
Image: MASI LOSI

READ MORE:

SNAPS | Sugar, spice and everything nice! Stars pull up for the Basadi Awards launch

SA stars turned up dressed to the nines on the International Women’s Day as cameras clicked, bubbly flowed and fabulous gowns stole the limelight at ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Gigi Lamayne and Mr Smeg’s national date

"Thank you for opening my heart and mind. Thank you for being real with me," tweeted Gigi Lamayne.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s baby shower

"Thank you to family and friends for throwing such an amazing shower in my honour."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SNAPS | A glimpse into Norma Ngoma's birthday celebration

47-year-old Norma Mngoma and her tribe all wore black for the occasion, with her dress designed by Mellona Creations.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps unimpressed with LaConco renting a house to film for #RHOD TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi spills the tea on fallout with Unathi Nkayi: ‘I never want to speak to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Chef Siba responds to calls to intervene in Tito Mboweni’s kitchen TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale 'unlikely' to walk away with 'zilch' in Somizi divorce: expert TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student