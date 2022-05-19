×

TshisaLIVE

'It's like there is a bad omen by being a mayor of JHB' — Zola Hashatsi on Mpho Moerane's death

19 May 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Actor Zola Hashatsi weighs in on the death of former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Moerane.
Actor Zola Hashatsi weighs in on the death of former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Moerane.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Hashatsi

Zola Hashatsi has noted the recent sudden deaths of Johannesburg mayors, after the passing of former mayor Mpho Moerane on Wednesday evening.

Moerane died on Wednesday, a week after being in a horror car crash. He had been in the Netcare Milpark Hospital where he remained unconscious until his death.

Zola said he was saddened to hear of Moerane's passing and said “it's like there is a bad omen by being a mayor of JHB”.

“Sad to announce that our former Mayor of Johannesburg Comrade Mpho Moerane. He was involved in a car accident last week and has been in hospital unconscious and vital but stable from last week. It's like there is a bad omen by being a Mayor of JHB. This is the third layout we have lost.” he wrote.

Moerane stepped into the position after the city lost mayors Geoff Makhubo and Jolidee Matongo within months of each other.

Makhubo died from Covid-19 in July 2021, while Matongo died in a car accident in September of the same year.

Moerane was mayor until last year's local government elections, which saw the ANC lose the metro to the DA. 

