Remember her? Famous groove whistler Renei Solana graduates

Renei Solana is aiming for the stars after obtaining her Bachelor of Arts degree.

The 21-year-old social media sensation from Atteridgeville, Pretoria, took Mzansi's party scene by storm in 2020 with her whistle-playing skills.

Renei was beaming with pride when she graduated on May 11 from the University of Pretoria, and dedicated her achievement to her late mother.

"Education is a tool that I can use to open up ventures and opportunities for myself, be it now or in the future. It is a tool that will aid and assist me in the bigger picture.

"It is the one thing that I can call my own. Literally no one can take it away from me, no matter what happens, no matter what anyone says, no one can take away the fact that I have obtained what I have academically." she told TshisaLIVE.

Juggling fame and her studies was not an easy task, but she is confident she'll be able to do it again when pursuing another degree.

"It was understanding that I need to finish what I started, [and that] everything that is happening found me in school, and we are going to operate everything while I’m still in school. Just having an understanding that school is the priority."