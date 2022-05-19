'She saved my life': AKA's cute birthday message for bae Nadia Nakai

“Just to clear the air, there was no physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us, we are basking in our individual success from this amazing trip,” read the statement.

For months, fans had been speculating that the two rappers were in a relationship, after they were spotted together on several occasions. The pair became Instagram official in March.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.