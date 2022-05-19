×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'She saved my life': AKA's cute birthday message for bae Nadia Nakai

19 May 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The celebrity couple have captivated Mzansi.
The celebrity couple have captivated Mzansi.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai's romance keeps serving goals, with AKA sending a cute shoutout to his bae for her birthday this week. 

The star posted multiple snaps of them together, wishing her a happy birthday. Speaking of Nadia he said she “saved” him.

Nadia responded by saying she loved her bae, melting many hearts.

The couple's relationship made headlines recently when they rubbished rumours they had had a heated altercation and broken up.

“We have received your enquiries relating to our trip to Accra (Ghana) this past weekend. What was a fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign. What we took to be light interactions with industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders.

“Just to clear the air, there was no physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us, we are basking in our individual success from this amazing trip,” read the statement.

For months, fans had been speculating that the two rappers were in a relationship, after they were spotted together on several occasions. The pair became Instagram official in March.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Nadia Nakai calls her rapper boyfriend AKA 'The one' - leaves the TL chaotic!

Nadia and AKA have a picture-perfect relationship and are tied to the hip but tweeps seems to see through the "perfection"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘It strikes me as one of those publicity stunts' — MacG is not convinced AKA and Nadia's relationship is legit

"For me it's weird, it makes not sense."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Lovers Nadia Nakai and AKA slam break-up and 'fight' reports

"There was not physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

WATCH | AKA and his bae Nadia Nakai all loved up on stage

In the video shared on Twitter, AKA and Nadia were getting cosy while AKA was performing and the pair shared a smooch on stage.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tweeps unimpressed with LaConco renting a house to film for #RHOD TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi spills the tea on fallout with Unathi Nkayi: ‘I never want to speak to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Chef Siba responds to calls to intervene in Tito Mboweni’s kitchen TshisaLIVE
  4. Dumi Mkokstad's wife Ziphozenkosi buys him a GTI for his birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘You have no clue what you’re doing’ — Bonang lashes out at Nathi Mthethwa over ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August