Somizi hints at launching kiddies range soon

He had previously spoken about the range during an appearance on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest .

He said he was currently working on a kiddies range with Bathu, which inspired Sompire Kids, and he also has a restaurant in the pipeline which will be called House of Sompire.

The pair debuted their collaborative sneaker range #BathuXSomizi at a posh Covid-19-friendly event last year.

Speaking to Sunday Times Somizi said the collaboration with Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi was a good fit because he had long been a fan of the popular SA footwear brand.

“It speaks to me because it’s local,” he said, adding that he also appreciates the quality, look and feel of their designs.

“And they’re not shy with colours, so that’s why I love it.”

