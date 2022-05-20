×

TshisaLIVE

Does he like DJ Shimza’s new track?: 5 interesting takes from Musi Maimane’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview

20 May 2022 - 13:30
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: supplied

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has left an impression on Podcast and Chill viewers following an interview that landed him on the Twitter trends list. 

On Thursday, the politician sat down with host MacG and co-host Sol Phenduka to  discus his childhood, politics and music, among other things. 

Maimane set the record straight on how he feels about some issues facing the country.

Here are interesting takes from the interview. 

Does he think Helen Zille is  racist? 

According to Maimane, the DA's federal council chairperson is not racist but makes racially-charged statements. 

“I think Helen Zille says some very racist things, in my view,” said Maimane. 

“I have worked with Helen. I respect her. I think she says some things that may be deemed as that (racist), but at the end of the day part of the journey is about challenging the issue. I thought the statement about colonialism, for example, was one of those statements that were discriminatory against people. It undermined the pain of black people.”

Is he his wife's first black partner?

Maimane joked that he thought his wife, Natalie, needed a “B” partner when they started dating. 

“My wife and I went to church together. So that helped. Secondly, I think she needed a B partner".

The two have been married for 16 years and have three children together. 

On their 14th anniversary, Maimane thanked her for “dreaming and building a great SA together”. 

What's the first thing he would do if he became president?

Among other things, he said he would restore the dignity of citizens and change the country's education system by doing away with the 30% pass mark.

“Let's change this 30% pass rate business,” said Maimane. 

Earlier this year, Maimane said a 30% pass mark for matrics would hurt pupils, the education system and the economy.

His movement launched a petition to "end the 30% matric pass mark". The petition garnered more than 12,500 signatures . 

Does he like DJ Shimza's new track?

The politician joked that he was not a fan of DJ Shimza's new track Higher featuring songstress Nobuhle. 

“No, I don't [like it],” he joked, before revealing he was a fan of rap music. 

Last year, the pair engaged in a heated exchange on Twitter after Maimane criticised DJ Shimza for his remarks on a controversial sports field in the Eastern Cape reportedly costing R15m. 

What did social media users think of the interview?

If social media reactions are anything to go by, the interview was good, with some even saying they had a change of heart about the politician.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

