×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'It should be scrapped not reviewed' — Bonang slams R22m flag decision

20 May 2022 - 10:30 By Joy Mphande
Bonang Matheba excited to make her AMVCA debut.
Bonang Matheba excited to make her AMVCA debut.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba has weighed in on minister Nathi Mthethwa directing the department of sport, arts and culture to review its plan for a controversial “monumental” flag project.

Last week, the department unveiled its plan to build a R22m, 100-metre high “monumental” flag. It had budgeted R17m for the installation of the flag and another R5m for geotechnical studies. The initiative was justified as a flag that would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.

Bonang Matheba was not impressed and called for it to scrapped.

She also called for Mthethwa to resign.

 “You have nothing to offer. Resign.”

Mthethwa shared a statement on social media admitting that not all artists were taken care of during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Government's response through relief, grants and [the] presidential economic stimulus package went a long way in softening the negative impact of Covid-19 on our society. We acknowledge that not all benefited from such interventions by government. This is so because of the finite/limited financial resources at the disposal of the state.

“We tried to stretch the rand as far as we possibly could. Over this period, the department has supported athletes, artists and their organisations financially to the tune of R808m, benefiting 59,224 artists and athletes with 37,556 jobs created and retained.”

Speaking during the Black Business Council summit in Midrand on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he told the minister to cancel the flag project.

“Mthethwa comes to me and says, ‘President, please tell me when I can call you’. I say, ‘Mthethwa, I am in a cabinet committee meeting, we will talk afterwards’.

“I call him back and he says to me, ‘President this flag thing, which is such a wonderful initiative, it seems our people are not happy with it’, and I say, ‘Of course they are not happy with it. Cancel this thing’,”.

READ MORE:

‘You have no clue what you’re doing’ — Bonang lashes out at Nathi Mthethwa over R22m flag

TV personality Penny Lebyane offered a different view, saying "hating the minister can't be the reason creatives don't commit to fixing their ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag

"They were not flags! They were not vanity projects in a struggling economy of mass youth unemployment caused by a thieving government!," said Marawa.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘These attacks are valid’: Poet Lebo Mashile calls out Nathi Mthethwa

"This pandemic was an opportunity to show the sector that we are valued and supported, and the minister refuses to even address us directly after two ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Transfer R10m to her family': Ike Khumalo 'hijacks' Deborah Fraser ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Mohale 'unlikely' to walk away with 'zilch' in Somizi divorce: expert TshisaLIVE
  4. Remember her? Famous groove whistler Renei Solana graduates TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I miss you incredibly' — Nhlanhla Nciza remembers her late daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...