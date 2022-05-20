'It should be scrapped not reviewed' — Bonang slams R22m flag decision

Bonang Matheba has weighed in on minister Nathi Mthethwa directing the department of sport, arts and culture to review its plan for a controversial “monumental” flag project.

Last week, the department unveiled its plan to build a R22m, 100-metre high “monumental” flag. It had budgeted R17m for the installation of the flag and another R5m for geotechnical studies. The initiative was justified as a flag that would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.