‘I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country’ — Trevor Noah visits Switzerland for his world tour
SA-born comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has often spoken about his Swiss heritage and now that he is on tour there, he can't help but rave about the place.
The star is touring several countries as part of his Back To Abnormal World Tour.
"Switzerland. What a surreal experience this was for me. I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country but never dreamed I would do it like this. Thank you to every single person who came and filled both arenas in Geneva and Zurich. I’ll never forget the experience," he said.
The comedian thanked tennis world champion Roger Federer for being a good host.
"You were the ultimate host, the best tour guide and still the classiest man I’ve ever met. I know you miss me on the court but hopefully you’ll be able to play on in my honour now that my knee is out of commission," he wrote.
Trevor recently made Mzansi beam with pride about his job as the entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, US.
The comedian took to his social media timeline to express his gratitude.
“What a night. Thank you to the WHCA for having me, and allowing me the distinct honour of roasting the president of the US,” he wrote.
While some of Trevor’s jokes receiving mixed reviews on social media, many were proud to see him as the first African to host the dinner.
Before his hosting duties at the White House, he hosted the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, where internationally-acclaimed DJ Black Coffee made history by bagging the award for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.
Trevor was nominated at the 2020 awards in the Best Comedy Album category for a recording of his live stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.
