TshisaLIVE

‘We are very cool’ — BBM’s Vyno Miller denies beefing with former housemate Themba

20 May 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Vyno said he and Themba are all good.
Image: Instagram/ Vyno Miller

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestant Bongani “Vyno Miller” Sikhukhula has cleared the air on claims he is beefing with fellow contestant Themba.

The pair were among the 18 housemates who participated in the reality show earlier this year. 

Everyone had their fav, and some were convinced Vyno and Themba did not like each other.

Vyno took to social media on Thursday to set them right, saying he was all peace and love.

"I can see there are some serious misunderstandings and people pushing their own agendas under my name. Please stop spreading lies using my name. There is no beef with anyone happening. Don’t go with lies and false narratives. uMthimban’ and me are very very cool."

In his mentions his followers urged him to ignore the rumours.

Vyno is signed to DJ Maphorisa's record label and affiliated with Cassper, Kwesta, Kabza Da Small, Shimza and PH Raw, among others.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after his exit from the show, he said he was grateful the show helped bring attention to his brand.

"My expectations were getting exposure because I am an artist and music is my life. TV has never been a part of my plans, but I struggled with people having seen my name on songs but they haven't put the face to the name. So I thought it would be a great opportunity for people to see me.”

Themba recently moved into a two-bedroom flat in Johannesburg after some fans reportedly collected money to help the reality star buy it.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Themba said while the paperwork is being finalised he was speechless and in awe. He said the group of fans preferred to remain anonymous.

“There's a group of people who decided to buy an apartment in my name. 

“For me, this doesn't feel real, it's like a dream. People are doing this stuff for me and they don't know me. People just saw me on TV and they have all these things for me. I am grateful for everything they're doing. I can never thank them enough. I don't know what to say or what to do to show them love because they are giving me so much love,” he said. 

