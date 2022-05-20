'You're everything I dreamed of and more’: Mona Monyane's heartfelt letter to her daughter

There's no greater love than a mother's love and Mona Monyane does not take her motherhood role for granted.

The actress has been sharing a series of Instagram posts expressing her gratitude about the privilege of being a mother.

“I have always wanted my own children. I was that kid that loved taking care of people's babies. You Ase-Ahadi are everything I dreamed of and more. My heart in human form. The greatest creation to ever come from me.

“Everyday I am in awe that someone like me was chosen by such a phenomenal example of God's light and love. I love you, my baby, with every ounce of my being,” she wrote.