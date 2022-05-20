×

TshisaLIVE

'You're everything I dreamed of and more’: Mona Monyane's heartfelt letter to her daughter

20 May 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Mona Monyane gushes over her daughter.
Image: Instagram/ Mona Monyane

There's no greater love than a mother's love and Mona Monyane does not take her motherhood role for granted.

The actress has been sharing a series of Instagram posts expressing her gratitude about the privilege of being a mother. 

“I have always wanted my own children. I was that kid that loved taking care of people's babies. You Ase-Ahadi are everything I dreamed of and more. My heart in human form. The greatest creation to ever come from me.

“Everyday I am in awe that someone like me was chosen by such a phenomenal example of God's light and love. I love you, my baby, with every ounce of my being,” she wrote.

In another post gushing over her daughter, Mona said all the fame and success she had acquired through her career could not compare to her love for her daughter.

“There isn't a day that I don't thank God for upgrading my life with motherhood. I have shot films, been on TV screens and walked red carpets. I have lived goals and aspirations. But being a mother will always carry the greatest value and significance.

Motherhood has given me divine purpose, shown me GOD. Being able to carry life, nurture it and watch it grow and blossom. What a godly experience! Ase-Ahadi, you are all of me amplified and the phenomenon that's all you and none of me leaves me in constant awe.”

