PICS | Senzo’s daughter looks just like her dad

It has been eight years since Pirates goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was buried.

His daughter with wife Mandisa Mkhize is the spitting image of her dad and she is totes cute.

The mother and daughter duo seemed tied at the hip and Mandisa's Instagram is filled with moments they have shared together

On the third anniversary of the soccer's star's death Mandisa took to social media and shared touching pictures of their daughter dropping off a card and blowing kisses to her dad.

"As she wished her dad a belated Father's Day she wanted to drop off her card and her sister's card and tell him she misses him. Sad but I know he will never be forgotten by his daughters, family and the nation," said Mandisa.