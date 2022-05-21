'There’s goated, and then there’s Bonang' — Here’s why tweeps are still raving about the star
Mzansi is singing Bonang Matheba's praises after the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
The media personality hosted the award ceremony on May 14 in Lagos, alongside Nigerian star Ik Osakioduwa.
Bonang donned four different looks on the evening designed by Sheye Oladejo, House Of Dova, 2207 by Tbally and The Sevon Dejana brand.
Beyond the glitz and glam, Bonang said before the show she was anticipating making her AMVCA debut and bringing “world-class quality television” to viewers.
“It’s such an honour to host live productions and I think after Covid-19 we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences. So it’s lovely to have all of that back.
“It’s also an honour. Any stage I get to step onto is an honour. I’ve always wanted to work with Ik. I am a huge fan of his. So I’m looking forward to that too,” Bonang said.
Mzansi reviews are proof that she delivered as they have crowned Queen B, as a “Live TV presenting star”.
“Bonang is such a superstar! She was born for live production! There'll never be anyone who does it like her!” wrote one local Twitter user.
Read some of the comments below:
You are Star, even on Google top searches! You’re incomparable at what you do!👑 pic.twitter.com/ovbjZRSReV— Likho Mango (@YourfaveBhuti) May 15, 2022
Bonang killed it tonight! And she looked GORGEOUS , I can’t get over it 😩😍🥺— Enathi🦋 (@EnathiNoliroto) May 15, 2022
@Bonang is such a SUPERSTAR!!! 👑she was born for LIVE production! 🎤 there'll never be anyone who does it like her! 🔥🔥🔥🥳🥂#AMVCA #AMVCA8— Mike Zondile Sathura (@mikezondile) May 14, 2022
I love the co-host of the AMVCA 2022, Bonang Matheba. IK is good & witty, but she's great. She commands a strong presence and voice on that stage. Wow! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/7WPzKNxAxQ— Eugene Ojirigho (@EugeneOjirigho) May 14, 2022
@Bonang is the best TV presenter/Live production host in the continent Period!She flows👑❤️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/PAZR0SynYj— Charlieafrikka (@JohnsonAwalle) May 14, 2022
🔥🔥🔥 she’s only getting started with this year❤️ @Bonang is a Live TV Presenting star😍😍🥂 https://t.co/OU1pyOHiUt— Calvin (@kabelocalvin_) May 15, 2022
