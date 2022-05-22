×

TshisaLIVE

Cute! Kudzai’s handwritten note to Khanyi Mbau

22 May 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Khanyi Mbau and her bae are stll going strong
Image: Instagram/I am 47

The Wife actress Khanyi Mbau is all loved up with her bae Kudzai Mushonga.

Taking to Instagram the actress shared a snap of a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note from her boyfriend.

The letter read: “My love, I would like to tell you that I really love you, so much! Nothing on this earth can take away my feelings for you. I love you”.

The pair have been vacationing together and serving #CoupleGoals. 

Taking to Instagram in March, Khanyi gushed over Kudzai.

“Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see me become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wings. My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby. My heart. Thank you for remaining constant.”

The couple made headlines last year with their “Dubai saga”, when Kudzai took to social media to claim that Khanyi was “missing”. She later confirmed that she had flown back to SA.

The actress made it clear in her Feather Awards Drama Queen acceptance speech that the incident was a representation of the importance of women holding their own.

“It's not an insult, it's knowing your worth. My journey has changed since I started in the industry. I was a kept woman but I worked my way up to becoming the woman who keeps others. When this happened I was empowering the young little girl who is a slay queen, who looks at Khanyi and says 'I want to travel the world like you'.”

