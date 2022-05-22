LoveLivesHere — Kabomo and his partner celebrate their anniversary

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after one month of marriage, the actor gushed over their relationship.

"If I knew marriage life was so great I would have married as soon as I found my other half. That woman has brought so much joy in my life.

"To live life with a person who is constantly by your corner, supporting you and just loving you is amazing." he said.

Gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo and her husband Nqubeko Mbatha recently celebrated their 14-year anniversary.

The couple took to their timeline to express their love for each other.

"It was you. It is you. It will always be you. Happy anniversary, Bhabha Nqubeko. 14 years closer to forever." Ntokozo wrote.

"I choose you again, baby. Happy anniversary," Nqubeko wrote.