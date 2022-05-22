SNAPS | Inside DJ Happygal Ndlovu's baby shower
Happiness Ndlovu, popularly known as DJ Happygal, is expecting her third child and shared images from her baby shower.
The DJ took to Instagram on Wednesday, giving her fans a glimpse from the brown and white themed celebration.
“Thank you to my family & friends. Ngyayithanda kakhulu nonke (I love you all so much). What an amazing happy adventures,” she wrote.
The star announced her pregnancy on May 2 when sharing a picture of her maternity photo shoot.
“Eggpecting,” she wrote.
During an interview with Drum, DJ Happygal said she was hoping to further expand her family and have five children with the hopes of having a daughter among them.
The DJ is a mother to two boys and has not yet revealed the gender of her unborn baby.
