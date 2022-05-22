WATCH | It’s all white! - Cassper Nyovest’s crib and car collection

Cassper shut down the internet when he posted a video of himself riding off in the fancy ride.

Music exec Nota Baloyi suggested Cassper did not buy the pricey whip, labelling him “an unpaid car influencer” and claiming it was an ambassadorship.

The rumour spread on social media, and Cassper stepped in to laugh off the claims.

“Rumour also has it that I'm broke, I'm falling off, I don't own my house which I keep breaking and extending. I keep reading sh**t I didn't even know about myself. If anything, this shows me how unheard of and unbelievable what I'm doing is. They think it's impossible! Crazy.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2018 Cassper confirmed he bought a mansion, saying that it “hadn't sunk in yet”.

He added that his new house had many rooms and a state-of-the-art studio.

“We got a new spot. It has so many rooms. I have place for everyone. I still haven’t digested it [having a new place]. We also have a new studio at the new place and an entertainment area. I have been wanting to build it for some time and I finally have it now. A lot of good music is going to be coming from it,” he said.

