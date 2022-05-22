William KRM's sweet message to his mother

Bofelo William Molebatsi, popularly known as William Last KRM, has penned a heartfelt letter to his mother in celebration of her birthday.

The rapper and comedian took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday, posting a picture of himself alongside his mother.

In the post, William reminisced about memories he shared with his mom, saying he would cherish them forever.

“It’s the Queen’s birthday today. I would love to take this time and appreciate this lovely woman right here. She gave me the most precious thing, life. Fought for me when everybody couldn’t, beat the hell out of me so I could be a better me.

“I’ll always cherish every moment I spend with you, mama, and I promise I’m still gonna make you more proud. I pray to God to keep you here so you can see me fly higher and higher. Thank you so much, mama. Your son, Bofelo!” he wrote.

