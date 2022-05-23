×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Is that Mother Teresa?': Here’s what SA thinks of Rasta’s Deborah Fraser portrait

23 May 2022 - 10:03 By Joy Mphande
Lebani 'Ratsa' Sirenje prepares for his solo exhibition while tweeps drag him for his Deborah Fraser portrait.
Lebani 'Ratsa' Sirenje prepares for his solo exhibition while tweeps drag him for his Deborah Fraser portrait.
Image: Instagram/ Rasta

Controversial artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has struck again with a portrait of late veteran gospel star Deborah Fraser. 

Deborah died on May 15 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital surrounded by friends and family.

Rasta took to his timeline to share two portraits he painted of Deborah with a special tribute.

"RIP, Deborah Fraser. Your healing voice will always be missed," he wrote.

The artist, who shot to fame for his "botched" paintings of celebs, drew mixed reactions with his latest tribute. 

Rasta said he is unbothered by the criticism because he has his family's support.

"Whenever they see me improving in any way they like it. They are the reason I'm pushing like this because perhaps without them, I'd probably be someone else. They are the ones who comfort me when people criticise me.” he told TshisaLIVE.

He is gearing up for an upcoming exhibition at Museum Africa in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The Zimbabwean-born artist is expected to showcase 300 portraits at the museum from May 27 until December 2022.

“They will learn art is something very powerful. I've seen children come in and out of the museum, so my painting will be a learning curve for them. They will recognise some faces there, including Chris Hani and Robert Mugabe.

“They will learn the history of politics, sports and performing arts in SA. I tried to capture the most powerful ones during my time,” he said.

READ MORE:

Rasta hopes to break records with #FillUpMuseumAfrica exhibition

Rasta is promoting the exhibition with the hashtag 'Fill Up Museum Africa'. He hopes that people will come in numbers because they will not only be ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

SNAPS | Rasta honours Zola 7 with painting: ‘We have faith in him’

"We have faith in him as his songs have been a pillar of strength and motivated us. I have cassettes of Zola from way back. He inspired me," said ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Rasta defends his art after three portraits he painted of Riky Rick sees Twitter ready to cancel him

Rasta said Riky Rick would have shown him love because five years ago when he painted the rapper Riky thanked him.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Rasta plans to pursue acting after SA applauds Chicken Licken ad

"I might find myself acting one day," says Rasta following his second commercial with Chicken Licken, where SA loved him.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PICS | Senzo’s daughter looks just like her dad TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It's like she knew she didn't have much time left' — Benjamin Dube reveals ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I ran out of time': Deborah Fraser's children 'devastated' at her passing TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country’ — Trevor Noah visits ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ike Khumalo: I spoke out because Deborah Fraser’s family is struggling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...