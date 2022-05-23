'Is that Mother Teresa?': Here’s what SA thinks of Rasta’s Deborah Fraser portrait

Rasta said he is unbothered by the criticism because he has his family's support.

"Whenever they see me improving in any way they like it. They are the reason I'm pushing like this because perhaps without them, I'd probably be someone else. They are the ones who comfort me when people criticise me.” he told TshisaLIVE.

He is gearing up for an upcoming exhibition at Museum Africa in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The Zimbabwean-born artist is expected to showcase 300 portraits at the museum from May 27 until December 2022.

“They will learn art is something very powerful. I've seen children come in and out of the museum, so my painting will be a learning curve for them. They will recognise some faces there, including Chris Hani and Robert Mugabe.

“They will learn the history of politics, sports and performing arts in SA. I tried to capture the most powerful ones during my time,” he said.