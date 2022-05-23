'I can’t believe she’s mine' — Tamia Mpisane gushes over her bundle of joy
New mom Tamia Mpisane is madly in love with her newborn and has shared her excitement at her bundle of joy finally being here.
“Today has been so special and one of the most memorable days of my life. We finally got to take our beautiful baby girl home. She’s only two days old and I’m madly in love with her, I can’t believe she’s mine. I thank God for trusting me with her,” she wrote.
The newlywed also thanked her hubby for always being by her side. They have been married for almost four months now.
“Andile, 22 hours of labour and you never left my side. I’m so grateful for your love and support. We did it, babe! Lastly, I would just like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the support and well wishes. Most of all, thank you so so much to my family for such an amazing homecoming. Baby Miaandy is so blessed.”
The new grammy MamKhize blew Mzansi away with the homecoming she had for the newest member of her family baby Miaandy.
The reality TV star and businesswoman took to Instagram to announce the couple have welcomed their baby girl into the world.
She shared a snap of Andile holding the cute feet of her grandchild.
“The Mpisane, Louw, and Mkhize family are pleased to announce the arrival of baby Miaandy. Our little princess arrived safely early this morning at 0.14am weighing 2.8kg. Mommy Tamia Mpisane is safe and recovering. Dad Andile Mpisane is extremely tired but in good spirits.
“We thank God for the safe delivery, and thank you to everyone for the well wishes. On a lighter note, she was waiting for grandma to come back from the match to witness her arrival. I am over the moon to be a grandma again,” she wrote.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.