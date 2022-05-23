'I can’t believe she’s mine' — Tamia Mpisane gushes over her bundle of joy

New mom Tamia Mpisane is madly in love with her newborn and has shared her excitement at her bundle of joy finally being here.

“Today has been so special and one of the most memorable days of my life. We finally got to take our beautiful baby girl home. She’s only two days old and I’m madly in love with her, I can’t believe she’s mine. I thank God for trusting me with her,” she wrote.

The newlywed also thanked her hubby for always being by her side. They have been married for almost four months now.

“Andile, 22 hours of labour and you never left my side. I’m so grateful for your love and support. We did it, babe! Lastly, I would just like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the support and well wishes. Most of all, thank you so so much to my family for such an amazing homecoming. Baby Miaandy is so blessed.”

The new grammy MamKhize blew Mzansi away with the homecoming she had for the newest member of her family baby Miaandy.