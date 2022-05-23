×

TshisaLIVE

Quality time, love and loyalty over material things — K Naomi reflects on relationships

23 May 2022 - 11:30
Newlywed K Naomi has reflected on marriage and relationships.
Image: Instagram/ K.Naomi Phakathi

Media personality K Naomi has shared her reflections on marriage and relationships, saying basic principles like respect, trust and loyalty should always come first.

The newlywed also shared that spending quality time and doing activities with your significant other is as important to build a stronger bond.

I don’t think waking up next to your partner every day is enough. You guys need to actively do stuff together, such as dates, activities and so on. Things that will help you get to know your partner better and create a stronger bond between you two,” she tweeted. 

She said most people don't value relationships and their partners because of a lack of respect.

This generation is a ‘we keep it moving’ type of generation when it comes to love. They don’t take anything seriously. Material things and money matter the most and people really think they can always do better. Basic morals like trust, respect, and loyalty come last.

K Naomi has been a woman in love for a while.

In March, she tied the knot with Tshepo Phakathi in a traditional ceremony in Houghton, Johannesburg. The pair married six months after she announced their engagement in September last year. 

She announced they were expecting their child two months after the engagement, and later welcomed the arrival of their daughter Ama.

“All I want to chase is beautiful dreams with you. A snippet of a beautiful moment. I’m so grateful and truly blessed to be loved and to be embarking on this journey with the coolest guy on earth, my bestie. I prayed for you,” she captioned pictures of her engagement. 

