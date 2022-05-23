Quality time, love and loyalty over material things — K Naomi reflects on relationships

Media personality K Naomi has shared her reflections on marriage and relationships, saying basic principles like respect, trust and loyalty should always come first.

The newlywed also shared that spending quality time and doing activities with your significant other is as important to build a stronger bond.

“I don’t think waking up next to your partner every day is enough. You guys need to actively do stuff together, such as dates, activities and so on. Things that will help you get to know your partner better and create a stronger bond between you two,” she tweeted.