Rhythm City actor Jamie Bartlett has died, aged 55

Award-winning actor Jamie Bartlett has died, TimesLIVE has confirmed.

Corporate communications manager for eMedia, Bennum van Jaarsveld, confirmed to TimesLIVE Barlett had died.

“We've had confirmation from a close family member that Jamie has passed. We will have more information in the morning.”

Details around Bartlett's death were not known at the time of publishing this article.

Bartlett was 55 years old.

Popularly known as 'The Don' for his role as David Genaro on soapie Rhythm City, the actor was lauded for his ability to evoke a sense of fear on viewers with his husky voice and deathly stare. He later left the show, after more than a decade in the role, with his last appearance in February 2020.

He was also much-loved for his portrayal of the shady Mike O'Reilly on SABC3's Isidingo.

Bartlett was a judge on SA's Got Talent, starred in several theatre and TV productions and hosted various actor workshops.

In 2013, he starred in the film Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, alongside Idris Elba.

More recently he played the role of Piet in the eVOD original, Piet's Sake. eVOD is eMedia's streaming platform.

The star was among SA's most-loved actors, winning three prestigious South African Film and Television Awards in a career spanning more than three decades.

He was married, and later got divorced, to former Generations actress Camilla Waldman. The couple have a son together.

This is a developing story.

On Twitter, fans paid tribute to Bartlett.