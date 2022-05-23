×

TshisaLIVE

Toya Delazy and wife welcome baby girl

23 May 2022 - 10:03 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Toya Delazy and Alisson Chaig have welcomed a baby girl.
Image: Instagram/Ally Sdi

Congratulations are in order for SA singer and song writer Toya Delazy and her wife Alisson Chaig ,who have welcomed a baby girl.

Taking to the socials, Toya said her wife and baby were doing well.

"My wife just gave birth to the most beautiful baby girl. Both mom and baby are doing well. I have a family," she tweeted.

She had to fend off snide comments from some users, but others encouraged her not to give them any attention.

She chose to keep things positive and said she was too blessed to be stressed.

"Oh never. It all goes back to them. I am not responsible. It also highlights the deep parental issues men have in SA. It's kind of desperate when you are looking for your absent father in lesbian relationships. It's sad, but I'm too blessed to be stressed."

The pair officially announced their pregnancy in February.

Taking to Instagram, Toya shared the news by posting pictures of what looks like a photo shoot capturing their magical moment.

“And just like that. Guide us universe as we walk into this next chapter of our lives. Thank you for choosing us to bring forth this beautiful life force.  We know it's an incredible gift and miracle.

"I love you my gorgeous Alisson. Doing this with you is one of the most incredible experiences. I couldn't have chosen a better soul to build umuzi kamama. Here's to the part called motherhood. Livumile. We're pregnant, I'm going to be a mommy.”

The new parents tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. Toya took to her Instagram to share their excitement on their wedding day.

“Ngiyathokoza mvelinqanga sekwenzekile. Now for the celebration next year. Alisson, I choose you ngiyakuthanda ngenhlizo yam yonke. Also, this pic is what fam is about. Thank you for holding us safe, loves. Ngiyathokoza.”

The pair have been together for 10 years and while Toya lived between SA and the UK for a while in their relationship, she's now based in the UK.

