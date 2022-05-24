×

TshisaLIVE

'A master of his craft' — Anant Singh pays heartfelt tribute to Jamie Bartlett

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
24 May 2022 - 08:00
Actor Jamie Bartlett's death led to a flood of tributes for the star.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Internationally-acclaimed SA filmmaker Anant Singh has joined the chorus of heartfelt tributes to the late actor Jamie Bartlett, calling him “a master of his craft”.

News of Jamie's death broke on Monday evening, sending shock waves across the nation and leaving thousands in mourning.

Anant worked with Jamie for more than 30 years and said he was shocked to hear of his friend's passing.

“Jamie was a master of his craft and was known for the powerful performances he delivered in iconic roles he played in films and television shows.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Jamie over three decades, starting with the Iraqi- war-themed film Bravo Two Zero, followed by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) film Red Dust in which he played an apartheid era security policeman, and the thriller Prey and Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom.

Anant praised Jamie's professionalism in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom and remembered a trip the pair and Archbishop Desmond Tutu took to the Dubai Film Festival for a gala dinner in honour of Red Dust.

“Jamie was a role model to young actors entering the world of film and television. His passing leaves a huge void in the industry, and he will be missed by his peers.”

He offered his sincere condolences to Jamie’s family and friends.

“I wish them strength during this difficult time of bereavement. May his soul rest in peace.”

