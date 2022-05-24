×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I pray He grants you continued peace of mind’ — Connie Ferguson’s heartfelt birthday message to her father

24 May 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Connie Ferguson thanked her father for being her biggest inspiration
Connie Ferguson thanked her father for being her biggest inspiration
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has written a heartfelt message to her father, Sensei Fish Tuelo Masilo.

Taking to Instagram recently, Connie shared a clip of a gold-and-black-themed birthday celebration they held for the 86-year-old.

"Seeing you this happy, surrounded by the people you love, who love you back, warmed my heart in a way I can’t even explain. Thank you, Papzo, for everything. For the love, for the support, for your youthful spirit, and for being my biggest inspiration. I love you. I pray God protects and keep you for us.”

The 51-year-old wrote a short prayer for her father.

"I pray He grants you continued peace of mind, a healthy body and an unwavering spirit. In the mighty name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, I pray that smile never leaves your face. That you enjoy everlasting happiness, joy and contentment. Anyone who has the honour of being around you leaves with their cup filled, and a new zest for life. You are one of a kind, Pops. What is absolutely beautiful is that you know it."

Connie is always working out and in the gym, and it’s not hard to see where she gets her inspiration from.

Taking to Instagram in 2019, the actress revealed her father, aka “Black Cat”, was a champ in karate and boxing back in his day.

“At age 83, with all the niggles that naturally come with old age, he’s still as active as ever. Known as the ‘Black Cat’ in his boxing days back in the 1960s and 1970s, his love for sports, especially karate and boxing, is what keeps him young at heart and a joy to be around,” she wrote, alongside snaps of Malume.

She credited him with instilling her discipline and love for physical activity.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Connie Ferguson celebrates Shona's life on his heavenly birthday

"This life thing is just not the same without you. I have stopped trying to understand or asking why. But nine months later, it still doesn’t feel ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Connie Ferguson reacts to iconic 'Generations' slap video with Sonia Mbele

Do y'all remember that iconic Karabo vs Ntombi fight? Back when 8 o'clock was 8 o'clock?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | All your fave looks — Inside the star-studded ‘African Bridgerton Affair’

"It's a very exciting project for me to be involved in," said Zozibini Tunzi
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen'

Local TV channel Mzansi Magic has announced that they are parting ways with 'The Queen', produced by Ferguson Films, and the last episode will air on ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PICS | Senzo’s daughter looks just like her dad TshisaLIVE
  2. Toya Delazy and wife welcome baby girl TshisaLIVE
  3. Cute! Kudzai’s handwritten note to Khanyi Mbau TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I ran out of time': Deborah Fraser's children 'devastated' at her passing TshisaLIVE
  5. 'It's like she knew she didn't have much time left' — Benjamin Dube reveals ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...