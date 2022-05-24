‘I pray He grants you continued peace of mind’ — Connie Ferguson’s heartfelt birthday message to her father

"I pray He grants you continued peace of mind, a healthy body and an unwavering spirit. In the mighty name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, I pray that smile never leaves your face. That you enjoy everlasting happiness, joy and contentment. Anyone who has the honour of being around you leaves with their cup filled, and a new zest for life. You are one of a kind, Pops. What is absolutely beautiful is that you know it."

Connie is always working out and in the gym, and it’s not hard to see where she gets her inspiration from.

Taking to Instagram in 2019, the actress revealed her father, aka “Black Cat”, was a champ in karate and boxing back in his day.

“At age 83, with all the niggles that naturally come with old age, he’s still as active as ever. Known as the ‘Black Cat’ in his boxing days back in the 1960s and 1970s, his love for sports, especially karate and boxing, is what keeps him young at heart and a joy to be around,” she wrote, alongside snaps of Malume.

She credited him with instilling her discipline and love for physical activity.