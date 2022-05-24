POLL | How should Jamie Bartlett be honoured?
South Africans are mourning the death of veteran actor Jamie Bartlett, with many suggesting ways the actor should be immortalised in recognition of his contribution to the entertainment industry.
The award-winning actor won over many SA hearts with his role as the shady villain David Genaro on the soapie Rhythm City. After more than a decade on the show, he made his last appearance in February 2020.
He also portrayed Mike O'Reilly on SABC3's Isidingo.
Jamie was a judge on SA's Got Talent, starred in several theatre and TV productions and hosted actor workshops.
In 2013, he starred in the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom alongside Idris Elba.
More recently, he played the role of Piet in the eVOD original production Piet's Sake. eVOD is eMedia's streaming platform.
Jamie has been hailed as trailblazer for young actors and “a master of his craft”.
Internationally-acclaimed SA filmmaker Anant Singh was among hundreds of people who paid tribute to Jamie. The pair worked together for more than 30 years and Anant praised Jamie's professionalism.
“Jamie was a role model to young actors entering the world of film and television. His passing leaves a huge void in the industry and he will be missed by his peers.”
“I wish them strength during this difficult time of bereavement. May his soul rest in peace.”
