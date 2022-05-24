'Queen of Yanos' Lady Du reflects on becoming an international star

Lady Du has shot three other commercial magazine covers around the world that are yet to be rolled out and the star has more international surprises for her fans when she jets off to the UK, Dubai, and America in the coming months.

“People are actually realising the hard work and dedication that I put into my work. It's just amazing. I've been doing this for 15 years and I am actually getting my rewards now,” she tells TshisaLIVE.

Though Lady Du said she does not care about the titles she gets along the way while working towards becoming an international amapiano star, it is undeniable she's the biggest female artist dominating the genre.

“I wouldn't dub myself as the queen of amapiano. I've never done this for a title, but I appreciate it when people call me all of that because it's how they view me. I was the first female to have the highest streams on amapiano and be on 100 songs at a time.

“When you look at the streams on the songs, most of them are platinum, I'm not on a piano song that is not platinum. I'm the highest-streamed female in amapiano.”

She has a long list of renowned African artists including Davido, Burna Boy, and Niniola looking to collaborate with her, which Lady Du hopes will catapult her brand to get the attention of other international stars.

“I'm doing international features right now which will take me to another level. I think I'm going to work with every international artist that is out there. All the African popular artists are already on lock and in conversation. They are the ones approaching me.

“People overseas treat me totally different from how people treat me this side [SA] I have a lot of respect internationally. I do have people who love and appreciate me this side, but it gives me such joy to see other countries actually embracing me.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.