WATCH | RIP Jamie Bartlett: 5 David Genaro moments we will never forget

He has been described as a legend in his time, a consummate professional and a man dedicated to his craft.

Theatre and TV actor Jamie Bartlett captured the hearts of South Africans with his role as the shady David Genaro on the hit e.tv soapie Rhythm City, cementing the character as arguably the baddest villain on TV.

News of the star's death broke on Monday evening, sending shock waves across the nation and leaving thousands in mourning.

Although he has starred in several other hit local and international productions, it is David who is etched in the memories of many.

After more than a decade in the role, Jamie made his final appearance on the show in February 2020.

Here are five top moments from Genaro we will never forget:

"I'm David Genaro!'

David was the character you would love to hate, and, boy, did he know it.