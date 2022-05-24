‘We are not animals’ — Amanda Du-Pont joins #JusticeForNamhla calls

Actress Amanda Du-Pont has raised her voice to join calls for justice for Namhla Mtwa, who was gunned down in her driveway in Mthatha in April.

Namhla's death has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for an end to gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Taking to Twitter, Amanda joined the call for justice.

"Protect women's rights. We are not animals. Namhla, a true hero leaving evidence behind because she knew she might not make it out alive. She deserves justice. We are tired, scared and fearful. We speak for those who never make it out alive at the hands of GBV."