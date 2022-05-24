‘We are not animals’ — Amanda Du-Pont joins #JusticeForNamhla calls
Actress Amanda Du-Pont has raised her voice to join calls for justice for Namhla Mtwa, who was gunned down in her driveway in Mthatha in April.
Namhla's death has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for an end to gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.
Taking to Twitter, Amanda joined the call for justice.
"Protect women's rights. We are not animals. Namhla, a true hero leaving evidence behind because she knew she might not make it out alive. She deserves justice. We are tired, scared and fearful. We speak for those who never make it out alive at the hands of GBV."
Many applauded Amanda for taking a stand, saying women should not die at the hands of men they trusted.
Namhla's sister, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa, recently took to social media to call for justice for Namhla as no arrest had been made yet.
According to TimesLIVE, Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Lilian Mene has appointed a senior manager to oversee the murder case.
Reality TV star Nonkanyiso Conco advised women to flee at the first sign of danger.
"Abusive signs, physical or emotional, in relationship are sufficient for you to exit. I don’t care what material things he has provided nor experience he has given you, you have one life that you deserve to live peacefully and happily," she wrote.
Abusive signs, physical or emotional in relationship are sufficient for you to exist. I don’t care what material things he has provided nor experience he has given you, you have one life that you deserve to live peacefully and happily!— Nonkanyiso Conco (@la_conco) May 23, 2022
