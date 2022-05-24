'When one season ends another begins' — Actor Thembalethu Ntuli explains hiatus
“Someday I shall return to the craft, but for now, the Lord has other plans concerning my life.”
Actor Thembalethu Ntuli has revealed he is taking a short break from showbiz
He has starred in local and international productions like Rhythm City, Soul Buddyz, Leon Schuster's Frank and Fearless just to name a few.
He has been away from the limelight for a while and taking to his Instagram recently the star explained his absence.
“My journey in the media and entertainment industry over the past 14+ years has been nothing short of being inspired, exhilarating and a career-defining part of my life.
“I've been asked a lot about when I'd be returning to acting. My answer is that I haven't left, I've only been reassigned. Living a purpose-driven life, God-directed and Jesus-led life, lands itself on one simple principle and that is obedience. I have made it as far as I had to in the time that I did and the impact that I made because God made it so.”
Rapper Mr Selwyn was ordained as a pastor at an apostolic church called Hephzibah: The City of God's Delight during the Easter weekend.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said there was no separating hip-hop and his pastoral calling.
“I already knew that I was sent to send a message to people while doing hip-hop. That's what hip-hop is. Predominantly me expressing myself, relating it to people who will relate, so I didn't know it's going to be Jesus-centred. I had no clue but I found that I love the message of purpose, I love the message of you finding yourself.”
