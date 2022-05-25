×

TshisaLIVE

It's all a 'smear campaign' — Cassper claps back at claims he doesn't own booze brand

25 May 2022 - 10:09 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest sets the record straight on ownership of his gin brand, Billiato.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has slammed reports that he does not own the Billiato gin brand. 

A controversial Tweep alleged the rapper was posing as the owner when he was “just the face” of the brand.

The Siyathandana hitmaker dismissed the claims.

“I am the majority shareholder of Billiato. Not only am I an owner, but I'm the founder, the CEO and marketing director. I own my products.

“I'm not a brand ambassador or an influencer. The support from the people has been so amazing. Please keep supporting us. Thank you.” he wrote. 

Cassper said the rumour was sparked by the success of the brand.

“Lol. Billiato applying too much pressure I see. Your support is shaking the tables of these big businesses. Don't be fooled. They probably planning a smear campaign as we speak. We will not fold. We taking over. Thank you for your support. This is only the beginning.

Cassper launched Billiato last year and told YFM a renowned “alcohol guru” approached him to embark on the venture.

“We're launching with one flavour. One of the things I was thinking of making was a gin and I was thinking of also making a vodka after some research I did. The vision is long term,” he said.

Since venturing into entrepreneurship, Cassper Nyovest also has his own shoe line Root of Fame 990s in collaboration with Drip, which he launched in early July 2020.

“My fame didn’t matter, for the first time in my life it was useless. I asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name, but gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘The Root Of Fame',’” he told SowetanLIVE.

