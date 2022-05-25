It's all a 'smear campaign' — Cassper claps back at claims he doesn't own booze brand

Cassper Nyovest has slammed reports that he does not own the Billiato gin brand.

A controversial Tweep alleged the rapper was posing as the owner when he was “just the face” of the brand.

The Siyathandana hitmaker dismissed the claims.

“I am the majority shareholder of Billiato. Not only am I an owner, but I'm the founder, the CEO and marketing director. I own my products.

“I'm not a brand ambassador or an influencer. The support from the people has been so amazing. Please keep supporting us. Thank you.” he wrote.

Cassper said the rumour was sparked by the success of the brand.

“Lol. Billiato applying too much pressure I see. Your support is shaking the tables of these big businesses. Don't be fooled. They probably planning a smear campaign as we speak. We will not fold. We taking over. Thank you for your support. This is only the beginning.