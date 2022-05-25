POLL | Do you agree with the decision to release Flabba’s killer on parole?

The release of Sindisiwe Manqele on parole has divided opinions and sparked debate.

Manqele stabbed Skwatta Kamp star Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi in the chest at his Alexandra, Gauteng home in 2015. She pleaded not guilty to murder, saying she had acted in self-defence, but was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for murder.

Manqele was released on parole this week after serving a portion of her sentence.

The department of correctional services said the decision was taken by the correctional supervision and parole board after an assessment of Manqele’s profile.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the parole board took into consideration Manqele’s “positive support”.

The decision was slammed by some who said she should have served her full sentence in jail. Others said she was eligible for parole and should be released.