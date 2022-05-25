×

TshisaLIVE

POLL | Do you agree with the decision to release Flabba’s killer on parole?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 May 2022 - 13:00
Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi died after being stabbed by his girlfriend Sindisiwe Manqele in March 2015. Manqele was released on parole on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The release of Sindisiwe Manqele on parole has divided opinions and sparked debate.

Manqele stabbed Skwatta Kamp star Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi in the chest at his Alexandra, Gauteng home in 2015. She pleaded not guilty to murder, saying she had acted in self-defence, but was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for murder.

Manqele was released on parole this week after serving a portion of her sentence.

The department of correctional services said the decision was taken by the correctional supervision and parole board after an assessment of Manqele’s profile.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the parole board took into consideration Manqele’s “positive support”.

The decision was slammed by some who said she should have served her full sentence in jail. Others said she was eligible for parole and should be released.

Flabba’s brother Tshepang Habedi told Sowetan the hip-hop star’s family had forgiven Manqele.

“This was bound to happen. She is out. I have healed. I have accepted things a long time ago. I’m at peace with the whole thing. My mother, I presume, is also at peace with it. I spoke to her and she said there is nothing we can do. If we dwell on that we will be going backwards.

“We have forgiven her. That is the only way we could move on. If we had not forgiven her we wouldn’t move on. It was very hard, trust me, but we had a conversation as a family and made that decision.

