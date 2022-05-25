×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | King of TikTok? — five of King Dalindyebo's videos that will have you in stitches

25 May 2022 - 14:00
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is on TikTok. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch/Lulamile Feni

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is South Africa's latest TikTok sensation, leaving many in stitches with his hilarious videos. 

The account, @abathembukingdom, so far has more than 12,000 followers and more than 30,000 likes. 

According to chief Mthunzi Ngonyama, a council member and the king’s spokesperson, the TikTok account is an extension of Dalindyebo's public engagement with people.

He told DispatchLIVE the account was created to enlighten people on certain issues, as traditional media did not provide the king with adequate space to express himself. 

“There are remarks the king occasionally makes that do not receive media attention. Some of his ideas do not become public and sometimes if they do become public they are so brief that we had to develop another outlet.

“People will react differently to change; some will doubt his social media activity while others will find it amusing and still others will find it intriguing. 

“There will be opposing viewpoints, but his role will be to encourage activities while expressing his own.”

The controversial king is known for hilarious public statements, dance moves and shade thrown at political parties. 

Here are just five hilarious videos from the account:

'I AM NOT A BOY'

THROWING SHADE

BORN A KING AND NOT APPOINTED

DROPPING OUT OF SCHOOL DURING BREAK TIME

BUSTING A MOVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

