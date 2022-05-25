×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Your spirit knew’ — Jamie Bartlett all smiles the night before his passing

25 May 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo shares scenes from his last event with Jamie Bartlett.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Reality TV star and media personality Somizi Mhlongo has shared his last moments with  the late actor Jamie Barlett.

Jamie, who was infamous for his role as David Genaro on etv's Rhythm City, died on Monday. Details around his death are yet to be revealed. 

The star last made a public appearance at the Lifestyle Brooklyn club in Pretoria on Sunday evening for Somizi's African Cuisine event.

Somizi took to Instagram on Tuesday to share videos of Jamie interacting with fans and staff at the venue.

"And just like that. Last night would be the last night together, literally. I even made fun of you for greeting each and every person, including the kitchen staff. Your spirit knew. Farewell, my Jamie," Somizi wrote.

On Monday, Jamie's manager and longtime girlfriend Rosa Onious shared videos from the evening on her Instagram timeline.

She thanked Jamie and others for making her night "extra special as always".

A Twitter user shared a precious moment a fan had with Jamie at the event.

"Just last night you were all happy, having a good time. Making everyone laugh, le mpilo le yona. RIP," he wrote.

Actor Mangaliso Ngema was among the friends and colleagues who flooded social media with tributes to the late star.

"Hearing of your passing from a journalist this morning made me sad for a while. It also made me laugh thinking about you and your work, especially when we were on set together. Our screens will be all the poorer without your grace and talents.

"I think you lived and loved with all your might, and I respect you for that. May you find peace my friend, until we meet again." Mangaliso wrote.

Read the rest of the tributes below:

