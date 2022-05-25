‘When the time is right, the world will hear my voice’: Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa case

Singer Kelly Khumalo says she is prepared to appear in court should she be expected to after Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial was postponed to later this month.

The singer and reality TV star was among five people in a Vosloorus home during an alleged house robbery in 2014 when the soccer was gunned down.

The Meyiwa family have been crying for justice since the murder.

In a recent interview on 702, Kelly said she was not bothered by tongues wagging on social media and suggesting she could be linked to the soccer star's death.

“The noise is external [and] has absolutely nothing to do with me. When I’m needed, and when the time is right, the world will hear my voice. They will not hear my voice when they feel they should,” she said.