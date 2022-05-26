Bonang Matheba honoured to be part of global malaria campaign with David Beckham
“I’m so proud to be a part of this campaign to help create a future Africa free from malaria.”
TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba said she was honoured to be joining the fight against malaria by being part of the Draw the Line Against Malaria campaign .
Taking to Instagram recently she shared a clip of the advert and said it's a campaign that speaks to young people .
“I’m so proud to be a part of this campaign to help create a future Africa free from malaria. This is a campaign that speaks to young people — who have had their futures held back by this deadly disease.”
The campaign will be fronted by a film directed by Grammy award-winning Meji Alabi, and starring alongside Bonang is malaria champion and UK football legend David Beckham, soccer star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Kenyan Olympic gold medallist and marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge, Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter and actress Yemi Alade, and Kenyan 2016 Rio Olympic and 2020 Tokyo Olympic middle-distance champion Faith Kipyegon.
Honoured to be part of this campaign! ❤️ https://t.co/ORghnSAfCC— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 25, 2022
Bonang's work in philanthropy and activism is not new. In fact she bagged her first ever 5 For Change Maker Award in 2018.
5 For Change took to Twitter to announce that their decision was based on Bonang's work at the UN and the World Economic Forum as an advocate for women and girls and the establishment of the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund.
Bonang replied with a crying and heart emoji and a brief message.
“What an honour. Thank you.”
Speaking to Sunday Times at the time (2019) Bonang said she was honoured to be invited to Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project gala dinner in New York for Pencils of Promise, a non-profit organisation that builds schools around the globe.
“Trevor Noah is someone who has inspired me and who I’ve had the honour of working with. To see him carry himself, SA and the dreams of so many young people is a reason to celebrate.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.