Bonang Matheba honoured to be part of global malaria campaign with David Beckham

TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba said she was honoured to be joining the fight against malaria by being part of the Draw the Line Against Malaria campaign .

Taking to Instagram recently she shared a clip of the advert and said it's a campaign that speaks to young people .

“I’m so proud to be a part of this campaign to help create a future Africa free from malaria. This is a campaign that speaks to young people — who have had their futures held back by this deadly disease.”

The campaign will be fronted by a film directed by Grammy award-winning Meji Alabi, and starring alongside Bonang is malaria champion and UK football legend David Beckham, soccer star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Kenyan Olympic gold medallist and marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge, Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter and actress Yemi Alade, and Kenyan 2016 Rio Olympic and 2020 Tokyo Olympic middle-distance champion Faith Kipyegon.