TshisaLIVE

'I’m forever thankful for my team,' Somizi thanks his team for the love

26 May 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mlhongo took to his Instagram timeline to thank his team for the TLC they showed him when he was under the weather
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mlongo has been feeling a little under the weather and what his Mojalove team did for him warmed his heart.

He took to Instagram to share how he works with the most amazing team.

“It was a good day at the office today ... I'm forever thankful for my team. I was sick from yesterday with flu and unfortunately I had to shoot from Monday till today as the shoot could not be moved for context. I was filming the #loveydovey reunion and wedding ... but my squad was so behind me all the way ... and this is why I don't work with people based only on their skills. I work with hearts and energies as well. You guys are also full of love and heart. I really enjoyed this season ... thanks for the flowers and the hospitality from day one.”

The reality dating and love show had 15 contestants living under one roof, all looking to find love. The winners bagged a wedding of their dreams plus prize money of R500,000.

 Speaking to TshisaLIVE, actress and presenter Gabi Tshabalala said she enjoyed working with the media personality because she felt she was a younger version of Somizi and they got along like a house on fire.

“I've got similarities of his character, I grew up watching him when I started seeing him on idols. I was like this guy says everything I would say ... so when I was called by Moja Love to come and work on this show they didn't tell me I would be working with Somizi. They just said there's a male presenter. We had a meeting on zoom and met and we were both excited to do the show together. I think we are the perfect match for this show.”

'He didn't act gay': Palesa Madisakwane denies knowing Somizi was gay when they met

“What hurts me the most is when he does his interviews, or when I read somewhere, he would often say that I knew he is gay. That is false, how did I ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Gabi Tshabalala talks growth, 'Lovey Dovey' gig and working with Somizi

"I was just like this is who I am and I'm bringing me to the table there are some people that are gonna like me the way that I am and there are those ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mohale 'unlikely' to walk away with 'zilch' in Somizi divorce: expert

"If Somizi and Mohale did not marry out of community, this means by default, they are married in community of property,” said Ragolana.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi spills the tea on fallout with Unathi Nkayi: 'I never want to speak to her again'

"Sometimes when people show you who they are, you leave them."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
