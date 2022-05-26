'I’m forever thankful for my team,' Somizi thanks his team for the love

Media personality Somizi Mlongo has been feeling a little under the weather and what his Mojalove team did for him warmed his heart.

He took to Instagram to share how he works with the most amazing team.

“It was a good day at the office today ... I'm forever thankful for my team. I was sick from yesterday with flu and unfortunately I had to shoot from Monday till today as the shoot could not be moved for context. I was filming the #loveydovey reunion and wedding ... but my squad was so behind me all the way ... and this is why I don't work with people based only on their skills. I work with hearts and energies as well. You guys are also full of love and heart. I really enjoyed this season ... thanks for the flowers and the hospitality from day one.”

The reality dating and love show had 15 contestants living under one roof, all looking to find love. The winners bagged a wedding of their dreams plus prize money of R500,000.