'It's about keeping her spirit alive': Miriam Makeba's granddaughter honours star with concert
26 May 2022 - 07:00
Miriam Makeba's granddaughter, singer Zenzi Makeba, will commemorate her grandmother's life with a tribute show...
Miriam Makeba's granddaughter, singer Zenzi Makeba, will commemorate her grandmother's life with a tribute show...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.