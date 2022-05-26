×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A look at some of the celebrities who commemorated Africa Day

26 May 2022 - 16:27 By Joy Mphande
Actress Mapula Mafole and other stars celebrate Africa Day.
Image: Instagram/ Mapula Mafole

Some of Mzansi celebrities shared images of themselves in African attire on Wednesday to commemorate Africa Day. 

Various celebrities took to their social timelines to speak about what the day means to them. 

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “Ma'Mkhize” Mkhize penned a lengthy letter the occasion.

“To Africa that is diverse, rich and beautiful, we salute you. Over the years you have been abused, taken for granted and mistreated all because you are everything they could have ever wished for.

“Today you still stand strong and we celebrate you. From Cape to Cairo your beauty and rich history remains undisputed. You’ve given us an identity that is the envy of many, for that we say Asante.” she wrote.  

DJ Zinhle, former Big Brother Mzansi stars Adindu “Zino” Asuzu and Thando “Acacia” Mcopela, among other celebrities, celebrated different cultures through fashion at the launch of powerhouse and businesswoman Sandi Mazibuko's House of FabroSanz at Nelson Mandela Square (Legacy Corner Retail) on Wednesday. 

“I would like to also thank all my old, current and new clients who have welcomed us into their lives and closets. Each garment is an extension of who I am and it has been my pleasure walking this journey with you all. Here is to African Luxe and celebrating who we are.” Mazibuko said. 

