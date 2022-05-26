SNAPS | A look at some of the celebrities who commemorated Africa Day

Some of Mzansi celebrities shared images of themselves in African attire on Wednesday to commemorate Africa Day.

Various celebrities took to their social timelines to speak about what the day means to them.

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “Ma'Mkhize” Mkhize penned a lengthy letter the occasion.

“To Africa that is diverse, rich and beautiful, we salute you. Over the years you have been abused, taken for granted and mistreated all because you are everything they could have ever wished for.

“Today you still stand strong and we celebrate you. From Cape to Cairo your beauty and rich history remains undisputed. You’ve given us an identity that is the envy of many, for that we say Asante.” she wrote.