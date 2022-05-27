#BBM's Nale on joining Miss SA teenager judging panel and featuring on an Edris Elba film
Reality TV star and model Naledi “Nale” Mogadime is beaming with pride as she gears to join this years judging panel for Miss SA Teen.
The former Big Brother star's newfound fame has presented her with many different opportunities, but is a full circle moment as it fulfils her mission to touch young women's lives.
“I look forward to doing them justice... This is a big deal for me. I feel like for the first time, I'm doing something that has nothing to do with popularity. We're impacting the youth, we're doing something really powerful,” she told TshisaLIVE.
As a young girl, Nale dreamed of becoming a pageant girl and was advised to enter the Miss SA competition.
While that dream has not yet been accomplished, Nale feels this opportunity has steered her in the right direction for to touch young lives.
"This is something close to my heart because, at some stage, young Nale also wanted to be a pageant girl ... I will be vicariously living my dream through these ladies by being a judge is insane. I'm excited."
Considering the social ills that the youth are faced with today, Nale says she's be looking to select a candidate who might help impart to them the knowledge they might need.
“We need someone who has a strong character with self-awareness. Not only am I looking at basic judge criteria, but I'm also looking for the Kind of Miss Teen I wish I had when I was their age. A girl wise beyond her years.”
Guess who will be a judge for the Miss Teenager South Africa final ?!?! pic.twitter.com/06h5cBe6cG— Nale (@NalediMogadime) May 24, 2022
Nale has a lot in the pipeline for her, aside from the brand collaborations that are mounting her social media, she is set to make her debut on an international film alongside English actor Idris Elba on upcoming survival thriller film, Beast.
“I'm trying to make sure that the brands that I work with are in alignment with me. I think about longevity a lot, I'm not someone who likes to be co-dependent on a man, friend, parent or the industry.
“I wasn't sure how I was going to achieve this, after allowing for things to come my way. I have been trusting the process. Going on Big Brother was a really big deal for me. This is what's crazy how life works. My face was out there but was not something people would notice until I went on the show. Bow they are able to put a name to the face.”