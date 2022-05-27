×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

#BBM's Nale on joining Miss SA teenager judging panel and featuring on an Edris Elba film

27 May 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Naledi "Nale" Mogadime is shooting for the stars after Big Brother Mzansi.
Naledi "Nale" Mogadime is shooting for the stars after Big Brother Mzansi.
Image: Instagram/ Naledi

Reality TV star and model Naledi “Nale” Mogadime is beaming with pride as she gears to join this years judging panel for Miss SA Teen. 

The former Big Brother star's newfound fame has presented her with many different opportunities, but is a full circle moment as it fulfils her mission to touch young women's lives.

“I look forward to doing them justice... This is a big deal for me. I feel like for the first time, I'm doing something that has nothing to do with popularity. We're impacting the youth, we're doing something really powerful,” she told TshisaLIVE. 

As a young girl, Nale dreamed of becoming a pageant girl and was advised to enter the Miss SA competition. 

While that dream has not yet been accomplished, Nale feels this opportunity has steered her in the right direction for to touch young lives.

“This is something close to my heart because, at some stage, young Nale also wanted to be a pageant girl ... I will be vicariously living my dream through these ladies by being a judge is insane. I will be vicariously living my dream through these ladies by being a judge is insane. I'm excited.”

Considering the social ills that the youth are faced with today, Nale says she's be looking to select a candidate who might help impart to them the knowledge they might need. 

“We need someone who has a strong character with self-awareness. Not only am I looking at basic judge criteria, but I'm also looking for the Kind of Miss Teen I wish I had when I was their age. A girl wise beyond her years.”

Nale has a lot in the pipeline for her, aside from the brand collaborations that are mounting her social media, she is set to make her debut on an international film alongside English actor Idris Elba on upcoming survival thriller film, Beast. 

“I'm trying to make sure that the brands that I work with are in alignment with me. I think about longevity a lot, I'm not someone who likes to be co-dependent on a man, friend, parent or the industry.

“I wasn't sure how I was going to achieve this, after allowing for things to come my way. I have been trusting the process. Going on Big Brother was a really big deal for me. This is what's crazy how life works. My face was out there but was not something people would notice until I went on the show. Bow they are able to put a name to the face.”

‘Big Brother’ star Nale on shocking eviction, #DearNale Twitter trend

"I was myself and had a tremendous time. The fact that people have tapped into that and it's positive, I'm grateful," Nale told TshisaLIVE.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'BBM' runner up Themba still can't believe his fans raised more than R200k for his dreams

"For me, this doesn't feel real, it's like a dream. People are doing this stuff for me and they don't know me," Big Brother Mzansi star Themba, who ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mpho wa Badimo on living with a calling in the Big Brother house

"That season had to be won by a child of iDlozi to make people aware of our ancestors," said Mpho wa Badimo
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LISTEN | Tulz Madala talks breaking #BBM’s record and empowering young people

"Breaker of records. 10 weeks untouched. The mastermind."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini shows appreciation for her 'TV husband' Lungile Radu TshisaLIVE
  2. Ike Khumalo: I spoke out because Deborah Fraser’s family is struggling TshisaLIVE
  3. The day Jamie Bartlett 'let David Genaro rest' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'They saw me crying, I said Jamie is gone' — Jamie Bartlett's partner picking ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zahara plans to lawyer up in royalties fight TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused