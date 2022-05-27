BBM's Nale on joining Miss SA teenager judging panel and featuring on an Edris Elba film

Reality TV star and model Naledi “Nale” Mogadime is beaming with pride as she gears to join this years judging panel for Miss SA Teen.

The former Big Brother star's newfound fame has presented her with many different opportunities, but is a full circle moment as it fulfils her mission to touch young women's lives.

“I look forward to doing them justice... This is a big deal for me. I feel like for the first time, I'm doing something that has nothing to do with popularity. We're impacting the youth, we're doing something really powerful,” she told TshisaLIVE.

As a young girl, Nale dreamed of becoming a pageant girl and was advised to enter the Miss SA competition.

While that dream has not yet been accomplished, Nale feels this opportunity has steered her in the right direction for to touch young lives.

“This is something close to my heart because, at some stage, young Nale also wanted to be a pageant girl ... I will be vicariously living my dream through these ladies by being a judge is insane. I will be vicariously living my dream through these ladies by being a judge is insane. I'm excited.”

Considering the social ills that the youth are faced with today, Nale says she's be looking to select a candidate who might help impart to them the knowledge they might need.

“We need someone who has a strong character with self-awareness. Not only am I looking at basic judge criteria, but I'm also looking for the Kind of Miss Teen I wish I had when I was their age. A girl wise beyond her years.”